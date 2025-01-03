Emily Russell is the Adirondack reporter and assistant news director at North Country Public Radio. She is also the co-host of the NCPR podcast, If All Else Fails, a six-episode limited series on far-right extremism in upstate New York. Emily grew up in Glens Falls, on the southern edge of the Adirondacks. Before joining NCPR in 2019, she worked at NPR stations in Anchorage, Sitka, and Nome, Alaska which is where she began her journalism career. Her work regularly appears on NPR programs including Morning Edition and All Things Considered. When she's not out reporting, Emily is often in the mountains with her rescue dog named after the park, Dax.