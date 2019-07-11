WATCH: Adoptees accessing birth records; a ROC man who helped put a man on the moon

After a decades-long battle, adoptees in New York may soon be celebrating a major victory. But as we’ll learn, having unrestricted access to your birth certificate carries with it hopes and fears some people don’t anticipate or understand. Finding support through what some call “the endless journey,” on this edition of Need to Know.

Also on the show, it was 50 years ago when the first humans walked on the moon. We’ll hear from a Rochester man involved in a special project that paved the way for a moment that changed history.