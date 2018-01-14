WATCH: Who is helping to destigmatize autism in Rochester?

A mark of disgrace associated with a particular circumstance, quality, or person. That’s how Oxford Dictionaries defines “stigma.” And it’s that word, stigma, that continues to generate stereotypes and myths about the developmental disease, autism. According to the Centers for Disease Control more than 3.5 million Americans live with an autism spectrum disorder. There are people right here in our community working daily to educate, enlighten and destigmatize autism and a few of them join us on this edition of Need to Know.