Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: New Large-Scale Mural on Display at the Memorial Art Gallery

WXXI News | By Sasha-Ann Simons
Published May 24, 2016 at 10:00 AM EDT
On some level, all art is impermanent; materials break down, paint chips away and canvases tear. But that's not usually on the forefront of the mind of the average artist. 

Nate Hodge is different. The process he takes in painting is one of embracing change. Watch this Need to Know interview with artist, Nate Hodge and M.A.G. Director, Jonathan Binstock. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADwpAZElEa8

Sasha-Ann Simons joined the team at WXXI News in 2015 as a Multimedia Reporter/Producer. She tells stories about the innovation economy and technology in upstate New York and also does general assignment reporting. Sasha-Ann is the host of Arts InFocus, WXXI-TV's weekly arts and culture program. She is also a fill-in host and regular contributor to Need To Know.
