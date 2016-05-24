WATCH: New Large-Scale Mural on Display at the Memorial Art Gallery

On some level, all art is impermanent; materials break down, paint chips away and canvases tear. But that's not usually on the forefront of the mind of the average artist.

Nate Hodge is different. The process he takes in painting is one of embracing change. Watch this Need to Know interview with artist, Nate Hodge and M.A.G. Director, Jonathan Binstock.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADwpAZElEa8