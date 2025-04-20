Monroe County golf courses teed up for opening of 2025 season

Public golf courses in Monroe County open Monday for what officials hope will be another busy season.

But it looks to be a soggy Opening Day with rain in the forecast throughout the morning and afternoon. Driving ranges remain closed, due to wet course conditions.

Golf has seen an upswing in popularity, particularly during and since the pandemic. Rounds played at the county's three courses — Genesee Valley, Churchville and Durand Eastman — are up more than 75% over the past decade, records show.

“Monroe County offers three affordable, accessible, and competitive golf courses that provide a terrific opportunity for residents to get out and enjoy a great sport,” County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement announcing the Monday opening.

Nationwide, golfers played a record 545 million rounds last year, surpassing the previous high of 531 million set in 2023, according to the National Golf Foundation. The peak year for the county's courses came in 2023 when, benefitting from exceptionally favorable weather, the county's three courses recorded a combined 152,760 rounds played.

Tee times can be booked online.

Residents can take lessons and participate in tournaments and leagues at each course.

Free permits for discounted greens fees are available for golfers age 62 and older, active military members, veterans, youth age 17 and younger, and golfers with a physician-certified disability. Qualifying residents can apply for permit at the course pro shops.

Genesee Valley is the county's most-played course, while records show numbers at Durand have been sliding.

