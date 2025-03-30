Rochester youth job fair gives teens a head start on summer hiring

Hundreds of teens packed East High School Saturday for the city’s 4th Annual ROC Youth Community Resource and Employment Fair where they met recruiters, explored job openings and connected with support services.

Rochester is intensifying efforts to connect its youth with meaningful employment opportunities, aiming to address both economic disparities and community challenges.

The city’s Department of Recreation and Human Services runs programs like Youth Employment Services, which help teens and young adults ages 14 to 20 build the skills they need to succeed on the job. These skills include everything from how to talk to a supervisor to showing up on time and working as part of a team.

Yassir Smith, a Youth Services Associate with the DRHS, said reaching teens early plays a valuable role in preparing them for the workforce.

"Connecting with youth gives you exactly what you're looking for,” he said. “It's youth. It's that young, ambitious spirit. It's that mindset. It's that perspective that's going to allow your company, your business, to flourish."

Monroe County is also stepping in with its own investment in youth employment. Launched last year, the $1.7 million" ROC Your Job " initiative aims to connect 260 teens from lower-income neighborhoods with paid work, particularly in areas hardest hit by gun violence.

Isaac Bliss, Manager of Youth Services for the DRHS, said providing the right support helps teens not just land a job, but stay employed and build confidence along the way.

"There's a lot of barriers for young people as it relates to getting to the job and keeping the job,” he said. “So we want to make sure that we're surrounding them with those resources as well."

These programs don’t stop at job placement. They also offer mentorship, transportation support and training to help teens succeed throughout the entire process.

City and county leaders say the goal is to meet youth where they are — with real work experience, steady support and opportunities that extend well beyond a first job.

