Trump pulls Stefanik's U.N. ambassador nomination

(NCPR) President Donald Trump has officially pulled his nomination for Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump announced the move in a post on social media Thursday afternoon. "I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress," he wrote on Truth Social. "With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat.

"Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People. Speaker Johnson is thrilled!" Trump added. "I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future."

On X, Johnson called Stefanik "deeply devoted to her country" and said he would "invite her to return to the leadership table immediately." Stefanik had been Republican conference chair in the last Congress.

A White House official had previously told Reuters Thursday morning that discussions were ongoing about whether the North Country Republican should step away from the nomination because the GOP is nursing a slim majority in the House of Representatives. The news was first reported by CBS.

Stefanik, in her sixth term representing NY's 21st congressional district, was one of the first people chosen for a possible position in President Donald Trump's administration after his re-election last November. She has been one of Trump's fiercest supporters for several years, referring to herself as "Ultra-MAGA."

While the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had advanced her nomination for the ambassador position, Stefanik's confirmation by the full Senate was delayed by months. A confirmation vote had been scheduled for next Wednesday, April 2.

Stefanik has already held farewell events across the North Country and has recently been posting a retrospective of her work in the region on social media.

Both parties have already been preparing for a special election for Stefanik's seat. Democrats had put forth St. Lawrence County dairy farmer Blake Gendebien as their candidate. Republicans had yet to nominate their candidate.

On Facebook, Gendebien said he would continue his candidacy into the general election in 2026. "I'm committed to representing the community that raised me, regardless of when that election is," he said.