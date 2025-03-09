Catholic educators gather at St. John Bosco Schools to revitalize faith-based learning

Educators from across the U.S. and Canada convened this past weekend at St. John Bosco Schools in East Rochester to explore classical Catholic education.

The School Leaders Forum, hosted by the Institute for Catholic Liberal Education, gave educators a firsthand look at how Catholic liberal arts education is put into practice.

Over three days, attendees observed classes, engaged with faculty and participated in seminars and workshops addressing various aspects of transitioning to and operating a Catholic liberal arts school. Discussions encompassed curriculum development, pedagogy and the integration of faith and reason in education.

Elizabeth Sullivan, Executive Director of ICLE, spoke about why these gatherings matter.

“The classical liberal arts tradition recovers 2000 years of those big questions: What is wisdom? What is virtue? How do we cultivate those things? What is human flourishing? How do we become the best human beings that we can be?” she said. “We need to think about the deeper issues. Even young children can think about that.”

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Elisabeth Sullivan is the Executive Director of the Institute for Catholic Liberal Education, and gave educators at St. John Bosco in East Rochestser a firsthand look at how Catholic liberal arts education is put into practice.



Participants had the opportunity to observe St. John Bosco's unique approach to education, which integrates art, music and literature to deepen students' understanding of truth and beauty.

First-grade teacher Susan Mattina said this holistic approach shapes both her teaching and her students’ growth.

"We come in knowing what our mission is and really take the time prior to planning and preparing our lessons so that we know that when we are here to provide an educational experience for the children,” she said. “They are getting an experience that is cultivating the heart, the mind and the soul."

The forum also addressed the challenges and rewards of transitioning to a classical education model. Educators discussed strategies for effective classroom management, teacher mentorship and fostering critical thinking skills among students.

Headmaster Andy Follaco said these skills are crucial for students to navigate today's world.

"Here, they do so much of that that. I believe we're going to have a new generation of problem-solvers that we haven't had up to this point,” he said. “I think we're gonna have upright citizens who have virtue at their core. And they are going to be contributing members of society. And they're going to lead gracious but charitable debate."

St. John Bosco Schools was recently recognized by the Center for Model Schools for its leadership in Catholic liberal arts education.

The School Leaders Forum is part of a larger shift in Catholic education as more schools adopt classical teaching methods. ICLE now supports nearly 250 Catholic schools that are moving toward this model.