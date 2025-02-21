Local senior living community encourages caregivers to take care of themselves, too.

Barbara Smith takes care of her husband Bill, who suffers from dementia, full-time. The couple has been living at St. John’s Meadows in Brighton for about three years.

“Caregiving is difficult," Smith said. "It's frustrating at times. There are stresses involved. I have to do everything for myself and everything for my husband.”

St. Johns has launched a respite program that allows Smith and other on-campus caregivers to take some time away from their duties to rest and recharge. Smith said the break allows her to be a better guardian.

“You need to take care of yourself, so that you can take care of somebody else,” Smith said. “We hear that on the airplanes and such, but you don't realize the importance of it until you're in a position like a caregiver.”

St. John's Meadows in Brighton provides nursing, rehabilitation and hospice care for patients with Alzheimer's and dementia, while providing resources and programs to their caregivers. The facility opened the respite program through its Dementia Resource Center about a year ago.

Jennifer Lesinski is the vice president of marketing for St. Johns. She said caregivers do a lot of work behind the scenes, and it is vital that they get that chance to recharge.

“ If we can't help these caregivers fill up their buckets, they're not going to be good caregivers,” Lesinski said. “They're not going to be able to support their loved ones, which they need to do and want to do.”

The program happens once a week and allows the patients time for fellowship and to engage with other seniors while their loved ones are away.

“They look forward to coming every week,” Lesinski said. She added that outside of programs, family members or friends can also be helpful. She encourages offering those caregivers in your family some respite time.

“That's often what most people need. They just need some time for themselves to be able to refuel,” she said.