Union representing some local home care workers considering a strike

1199SEIU / Facebook Members of 1199SEIU who work for UR Medicine Home Care held informational picketing over their contract dispute on Monday. The union says it may strike if they can't resolve their contract issues.

A union representing 110 local health care workers is holding out the possibility of a strike if they can’t resolve their contract differences.

Tracey Harrison is Vice President with 1199SEIU for the Rochester-Corning district, which is trying to get the first contract agreement for staffers who work for University of Rochester Medicine Homecare.

That includes professional and clinical employees, including caregivers involved in tasks such as nursing care, occupational and speech therapy and various medical and social work services.

Harrison said one of the main issues revolves around productivity requirements. He said they need a better staffing situation.

“Folks are just they're in a situation to where they do not believe that is sustainable, and it further puts them in a situation to where they're unable to deliver the highest level of care because they're rushing from one patient to the next, and just can't give that quality time that the patient deserves,” Harrison said.

The union held informational picketing in Webster on Monday, where UR Medicine Home Care is headquartered, and Harrison said that union members have authorized their leadership to strike if that kind of an action becomes necessary.

“We are definitely looking at a strike,” said Harrison, “and of course, nobody wants to go out on a strike. But as we know, one of the…biggest things that workers have is their ability to withhold their labor. So we are looking at that. Workers have already voted on it. It is in process, and we're just hoping that we don't have to go down that that road.”

The union also wants other economic issues settled, and Harrison said their members are concerned about their health insurance costs.

A statement from UR Medicine Home Care said that it is “sincere in our desire to reach a fair agreement as demonstrated by our agreement to many of the provisions proposed.” URMHC contends that its leadership has been bargaining in good faith. The union previously had filed an unfair labor practice charge against not-for-profit agency.