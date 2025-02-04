Goodwill to move town of Greece retail location to The Mall at Greece Ridge

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes has announced plans to move its retail operation in the town of Greece, to a new location, one that the nonprofit organization said will help them serve more people.

Goodwill is moving its store now located on Dewey Avenue to the former Ruby-Gordon furniture store located at The Mall at Greece Ridge.

The organization’s President and CEO, Jennifer Lake, said the new spot is more centrally located and also gives them more space so that they can accommodate more inventory.

“You know, in today's age, there's a lot of choices for people to give away their gently used items and kind of give them that second life,” Lake said, “and we want to make sure that it's convenient and timely. So to be centrally located where it's easy for people to get in and out of that's something that we're looking for.”

Goodwill / provided photo The new Goodwill retail location in The Mall at Greece Ridge will be located in space formerly occupied by Ruby-Gordon furniture.

Goodwill said besides having an expanded store layout, the Greece Ridge site will have a broader selection of merchandise. It is more than double the size of the current location on Dewey Ave., which will still be used by Goodwill for donation drop-offs.

Goodwill uses proceeds from the sales of used clothing and other merchandise to fund a variety of programs.

“So we want to make sure that they have that still place to be sustainable and give their items a second life while they're supporting our community programs, 211/LIFE LINE/988, our Goodwill Learning Academy, or our Goodwill Vision Services for people who are blind or with low vision,” Lake said.

This isn’t the first Goodwill store to be sited at a local shopping mall. The new location at The Mall at Greece Ridge opens on February 28. Goodwill of the Finger Lakes has 11 locations in the region, and that includes a location at Eastview Mall in Victor.