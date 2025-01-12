Local Unitarian churches host Big Gay Wedding Day to support LGBTQ rights amid uncertainty

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Beth Bloom (L) and Pat Uleskey (R), among the couples getting married Saturday in downtown Rochester.

Love and resilience were on full display this past weekend at the inaugural Big Gay Wedding Day, held at Rochester’s First Universalist Church.

Organized by local Unitarian Universalist congregations, including First Unitarian Church of Rochester, First Universalist Church of Rochester and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua, the free event offered LGBTQ couples the opportunity to marry in a safe and affirming environment.

The event came at a time of growing concern over potential shifts in federal policies that some worry could threaten marriage equality and other LGBTQ+ protections under the incoming administration. Advocacy groups have voiced fears that hard-won rights for queer and trans individuals may be at risk.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Caliana (L) and Angelas Rolon Torres (R) who were among the couples getting married Saturday in downtown Rochester.

Reverend Lane-Mairead Campbell, one of the event’s organizers, said the importance of providing certainty and support for LGBTQ+ couples in the face of these challenges cannot be understated.

"We're seeing anti-transgender legislation being upheld and passed like across our country, and so this is a way that we could provide some certainty for our community and be able to provide some space to be able to get married legally, safely, quickly, inexpensively,” said Campbell.

Local vendors were on hand to donate flowers, cakes and professional photography services to create a celebratory atmosphere. After the ceremonies, couples and their supporters gathered for a reception.

Reverend Shari Halliday-Kwan, minister at the First Universalist Church and an event organizer, said her own experience demonstrates why events like this are important. In 2012, same-sex marriage was illegal in New York, so she and her now-wife planned to marry in Massachusetts, where their Unitarian Universalist congregation welcomed same-sex weddings. By the time they wed, New York had legalized same-sex marriage, allowing them to marry at home.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News A wedding cake at an event in downtown Rochester on Saturday, titled, 'Big Gay Wedding.' Local vendors donated flowers, cakes, and professional photography for the event which was organized by LGBTQ+ advocates.

Even though more than a decade has passed, Halliday-Kwan said the need to create safe and affirming spaces for queer couples remains pressing.

"It matters deeply,” she said. “I think today, that right now, we're helping couples secure rights that they're worried will be taken away. We all hope that that won't be the case. But what I want folks to know, and what I think today really celebrates and uplifts, is that queer and trans people have a place in our community, that you are loved and worthy."

Among the couples married during the event were Caliana and Angeles Rolon Torres, who first discovered the opportunity while scrolling through Instagram. The couple, grateful for the chance to marry without financial barriers, said the event was especially meaningful after facing financial struggles.

"It means the world in that regard," said Caliana. "The fact that we can do something like this, and there's any organization doing something like this that enables people to get married, not only for free, but also before people are worried about it and things like that, is incredible. Like, outside of the marriage itself, the fact that this is happening is an amazing concept."

Since the legalization of same-sex marriage in New York in 2011, more than 25,000 same-sex couples in the state have tied the knot. Nationally, there are an estimated 711,000 married same-sex couples in the United States.

