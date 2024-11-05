New York voters pass ballot Proposal One, also known as the Equal Rights Amendment

The Associated Press is projecting that New Yorkers will pass ballot Proposal Number One, the Equal Rights Amendment.

At the time AP called the race, 59% of voters supported the measure and 32 % opposed it, according to unofficial results from the New York state Board of Elections. Half of election districts across the state had reported their counts at the time.

In Monroe County, with all election districts reporting, 58 percent voted "yes" on the proposal and 42 percent voted "no."

According to the text of the ballot measure:

"This proposal would protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy. It also protects against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy."

In short, the amendment makes existing state anti-discrimination laws and abortion protections part of the state constitution, which makes them harder to undo. Some proponents have said the constitutional amendment is necessary to shield those rights and protections from “shifting political winds.”

But the measure also proved controversial, with opponents framing it as the "Parent Replacement Act." They cited concerns around transgender athletes playing on girls sports teams and around minors pursuing gender-affirming surgery without their parents' consent.

But in its analysis of the measure, the New York City Bar Association said that it won't have an effect on current state laws around parental rights and participation on sports teams.

Some opponents had also claimed that the measure would enable non-citizen voting, a claim the NYC Bar Association refuted. It said a different section of the state constitution governs voting qualifications.

"Prop 1 does not enfranchise any new classes of voters," it said in a fact sheet.

