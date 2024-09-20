© 2024 WXXI News
For "The Complete Language of Birds," this Rochester author researched nearly 400 species

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published September 20, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
It seems humans have been fascinated, and sometimes counfounded, by birds since they began inhabiting the Earth together. Feathered creatures have been the subject of mythology and folklore throughout the millennia.

The same is true today.

"Even when you think you know everything about birds, you don't. You only know a tiny fraction," said freelance journalist and author Randi Minetor.

"They're always doing something you didn't expect. Or they show up in plumage you've never seen before. They come and they go, and you don't know exactly what their experience has been like." 

Rochester author and freelance journalist Randi Minetor

Her latest book, "The Complete Language of Birds," is a richly illustrated encyclopedia for people who appreciate birds, whether at their backyard feeder or the exotic species seen around the globe. 

Minetor, who is also president of the Rochester Birding Association, explores the symbolism and legends of nearly 400 bird species, their status in the world (hundreds of species are endangered), and interesting nuggets such as the lengthy "playlist" of the male song sparrow or the African grey parrot who was called as a witness in a murder trial. 

This is Minetor's 95th nonfiction book. She calls it her magnum opus. 

She will be speaking about her writing process and signing copies of "The Complete Language of Birds” Sat., Sept. 21 at 3:00 pm at Writers and Books, 740 University Ave. in Rochester.
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
