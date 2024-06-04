© 2024 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: Helping businesses find workers to fill "green jobs"

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published June 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EDT

In this week’s WXXI Business Report: 

  • Federal legislation is estimated to help create more than one million jobs in the sustainability industry; but will there be enough workers to fill them?
  •  Paychex is laying off a relatively small number of employees in Rochester, as they “reprioritize” some positions. But the company says it’s also looking for people to fill other jobs. 
  • And a big expansion project at the UR Laboratory for Laser Energetics is expected to help attract more businesses to the region.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
