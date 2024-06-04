WXXI Business Report: Helping businesses find workers to fill "green jobs"
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- Federal legislation is estimated to help create more than one million jobs in the sustainability industry; but will there be enough workers to fill them?
- Paychex is laying off a relatively small number of employees in Rochester, as they “reprioritize” some positions. But the company says it’s also looking for people to fill other jobs.
- And a big expansion project at the UR Laboratory for Laser Energetics is expected to help attract more businesses to the region.