Coming up on Environmental Connections: Friday, May 31, 2024

WXXI News | By Jasmin Singer
Published May 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
An airplane wing from inside the plane
Jasmin Singer
/
Jasmin Singer
What is the climate cost of flying in airplanes?

First Hour: Climate Jobs

Today on Environmental Connections, we explore the future of green jobs and the challenges and opportunities they present. As we start to transition to a cleaner energy economy, how can we ensure these new jobs are sustainable, equitable, and beneficial for all workers? We’ll discuss the growth of green jobs, the impact on fossil fuel-dependent communities, and the importance of workforce preparation and policy support. Join us to learn how green jobs can help drive us toward a more sustainable future. Our guests:

Second Hour: The Climate Toll of Flying

In the second hour, we dive into the environmental impact of air travel and explore potential solutions for reducing aviation's carbon footprint. From the emissions produced by flights to the broader implications for climate change, we’ll examine the true cost of aviation on our planet. Our panel will discuss innovative technologies and individual actions that can help mitigate the climate toll of flying. Discover how the aviation industry and travelers can work towards a more sustainable future. Our guests:

  • Jane van Dis, MD, assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester and co-founder of OBGYNs for Sustainable Future
  • (joining remotely) Dan Castrigano, educator and community organizer
  • (joining remotely) Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies
Local News ConnectionsEnvironmental Connections
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
