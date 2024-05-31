Coming up on Environmental Connections: Friday, May 31, 2024
First Hour: Climate Jobs
Today on Environmental Connections, we explore the future of green jobs and the challenges and opportunities they present. As we start to transition to a cleaner energy economy, how can we ensure these new jobs are sustainable, equitable, and beneficial for all workers? We’ll discuss the growth of green jobs, the impact on fossil fuel-dependent communities, and the importance of workforce preparation and policy support. Join us to learn how green jobs can help drive us toward a more sustainable future. Our guests:
- Milena Novy-Marx, Professor of Political Science, University of Rochester
- Amit Batabyal, Arthur J. Gosnell Professor in Economics, University of Rochester
- Avalon Hoek Spaans, Assistant Director of Research at Cornell University's ILR School Climate Jobs Institute
- George McConochie, Green Spark Solar
Second Hour: The Climate Toll of Flying
In the second hour, we dive into the environmental impact of air travel and explore potential solutions for reducing aviation's carbon footprint. From the emissions produced by flights to the broader implications for climate change, we’ll examine the true cost of aviation on our planet. Our panel will discuss innovative technologies and individual actions that can help mitigate the climate toll of flying. Discover how the aviation industry and travelers can work towards a more sustainable future. Our guests:
- Jane van Dis, MD, assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester and co-founder of OBGYNs for Sustainable Future
- (joining remotely) Dan Castrigano, educator and community organizer
- (joining remotely) Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies