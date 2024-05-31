Coming up on Environmental Connections: Friday, May 31, 2024

First Hour: Climate Jobs

Today on Environmental Connections, we explore the future of green jobs and the challenges and opportunities they present. As we start to transition to a cleaner energy economy, how can we ensure these new jobs are sustainable, equitable, and beneficial for all workers? We’ll discuss the growth of green jobs, the impact on fossil fuel-dependent communities, and the importance of workforce preparation and policy support. Join us to learn how green jobs can help drive us toward a more sustainable future. Our guests:



Milena Novy-Marx, Professor of Political Science, University of Rochester

Amit Batabyal, Arthur J. Gosnell Professor in Economics, University of Rochester

Avalon Hoek Spaans, Assistant Director of Research at Cornell University's ILR School Climate Jobs Institute

George McConochie, Green Spark Solar

Second Hour: The Climate Toll of Flying

In the second hour, we dive into the environmental impact of air travel and explore potential solutions for reducing aviation's carbon footprint. From the emissions produced by flights to the broader implications for climate change, we’ll examine the true cost of aviation on our planet. Our panel will discuss innovative technologies and individual actions that can help mitigate the climate toll of flying. Discover how the aviation industry and travelers can work towards a more sustainable future. Our guests:

