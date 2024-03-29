Coming up on Environmental Connections: Friday, March 29, 2024

First Hour: Don’t throw that out! Inside the re-use movement

Second Hour: Eating for the planet: simple shifts for major impact

Today on Environmental Connections — a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you — we delve into the transformative power of the reuse movement, exploring how innovative community initiatives and individual actions can significantly reduce waste and foster a more sustainable living environment. Learn how community repair shops and sharing centers are making a significant impact by transforming our disposable culture. Our in-studio guests:

Jacob Fox, the sustainability officer for the Town & City of Geneva, who will share insights on how municipal programs and policies are supporting reuse initiatives and inspiring community participation in sustainability efforts.

Mary Jo Garofoli, a top contributor to one of Rochester’s Buy Nothing groups, a platform that creates a sustainable and neighborly way to divert unwanted items from landfills.

Kimberly DePrez, Executive Director of Greenovation, which helps people in Rochester reuse things and keep them out of the landfill.

Then, in our second hour of Environmental Connections, we shift our focus to the significant role our food selections play in environmental health, emphasizing the benefits of diversifying our diets with more sustainable options and the advancements in food technology for a greener future. Ever wonder what simple change you can make to your diet for the biggest environmental impact? In this hour, we’ll find out. Our guests:

