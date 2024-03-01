Kelvin Vickers sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of RPD Officer and two others

A Boston man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the killing of a Rochester Police Officer in July of 2022.

23-year-old Kelvin Vickers was sentenced Thursday by Monroe County Court Judge Julie Hahn to multiple life sentences.

Vickers previously was convicted of charges that include Aggravated Murder of a Police Officer, Murder in the 2nd degree, Attempted Aggravated Murder of a police officer and other charges.

That’s in connection with the killing of city police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and the attempted murder of RPD officer Sino Seng, as well as the murders of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand.

Mazurkiewicz and Seng were conducting surveillance in an unmarked van on Bauman Street when they were shot on July 21, 2022.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley said that the sentencing “marks the conclusion of a heart wrenching chapter for the Rochester Police Department and our entire community.”

RPD Chief David Smith said in a statement that, “Although today’s sentencing does not bring Maz back to us, it does serve to help the men and women of the Rochester Police Department begin to heal and move forward.”