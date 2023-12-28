Parvo outbreak due to overcrowding prompts city shelter to expand visitation hours

In the wake of a parvovirus outbreak at the Verona Street Animal Shelterin Rochester, which led to the death of at least 11 dogs, the shelter is adjusting its hours of operation.

In a statement Thursday, Mayor Malik Evans said that by expanding visitation outside the traditional workday, crowding will be reduced at the shelter.

The parvovirus outbreak comes less than five months after the shelter temporarily closed due to akennel cough outbreak.

Maggie Cain, from the advocacy group Voiceless of Verona Street, said in an email that health concerns are an ongoing problem at the shelter, and there is therefore nowhere to quarantine the animals when there are health concerns.

By increasing visitation hours, the shelter hopes to accommodate more people’s schedules so that animal adoption is more accessible.

Under the current schedule, the shelter closes at 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and is closed on Sundays. But from Dec. 31 to June 30, the new schedule will include early evening hours on certain weekdays and afternoon hours throughout the weekend.

In response to the outbreak, shelter representatives issued a strong advisory for dog owners to ensure their pets' vaccinations are up to date. Supporting this initiative, Rochester Animal Services is planning on hosting three free Distemper/Parvovirus vaccination clinics for dogs belonging to Rochester city residents.

For further information or to inquire about fostering dogs, call 585-428-7274 or contact the shelter through email: AnimalServices@CityOfRochester.gov.