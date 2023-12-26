11 dogs die at city shelter after Parvovirus outbreak

A recent outbreak of Parvovirus at the Verona Street Animal Shelter has resulted in the death of 11 dogs.

The incident prompted an immediate call for community assistance to prevent more casualties.

This call resulted in 14 asymptomatic dogs finding immediate foster homes.

In a statement Tuesday, representatives from the shelter said that they strongly advise dog owners to check that their pets' vaccinations are completely up to date.

To support this, Rochester Animal Services is organizing 3 complimentary Distemper/Parvovirus vaccination clinics for dogs of Rochester city residents.

They will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on December 29, January 5 and January 19 at the Rochester Community Sports Complex, 448 Smith St., in stadium parking lot C. You can call 585-428-9743 for more information.

In the meantime, Animal Services is not accepting any new dog surrenders. But they will be resuming adoptions by appointment starting Wed., December 27. They are also still actively seeking foster homes.

Anyone interested in fostering dogs should call 585-428-7274 or contact the shelter through email: AnimalServices@CityOfRochester.gov.

Maggie Cain, of the advocacy group Voiceless of Verona Street, said that health issues are an ongoing issue at the shelter, saying there is nowhere to quarantine the animals when there are outbreaks.

Last August, the shelter temporarily closed after an outbreak of kennel cough.