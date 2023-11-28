Get a first look at what a BID might do for downtown Rochester

A draft plan for a downtown Business Improvement District sets out tentative boundaries, a possible budget, and proposed functions, with an eye toward implementation in fall 2024.

The draft represents the biggest milestone to date in what has been a two-year effort to create the district. A majority of property owners and City Council must sign onto the plan for it to move forward.

“We're confident that we have strong support from downtown property owners,” said Joe Stefko, chairman of the Partnership for Downtown Rochester, a public-private entity formed to lead the planning process.

"Like many of the other stakeholder groups that we engaged with over the last year-plus (they) feel that we can get more out of our downtown.”

Business improvements districts, or BIDs, are public-private partnerships. Property owners in a defined area agree to pay additional taxes for services and quality-of-life improvements that the local government is unable or unwilling to provide. Things like special events, sanitation, marketing, beautification, public art, hospitality, and security services.

The draft plan proposes a district bounded roughly by Interstate 490 to the south, Plymouth Avenue to the west and Union Street to the east. The northern boundary would follow the Inner Loop, take in the Amtrak Station, then drop down along North Clinton Avenue to Pleasant Street and over to East Main Street.

Notably left out is Cascade District, most of the Grove Place neighborhood, and the Alexander Street corridor. While taking in the Strong National Museum of Play, the district would stay clear of Monroe Avenue, except for the Sherwin Williams building.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Parcel 5 was the site of the Midday Bash, part of the Downtown Definitely campaign, with food trucks, DJ City, lawn games and fitness instructors on June 8, 2022, as shown in this file photo. The Midday Bash was part of an effort to showcase what a Business Improvement District might do.

The draft proposes a $2.2 million budget, which would include a $760,000 annual contribution to the city. The city money is to maintain existing downtown services and related city staff positions.

A proposed budget breaks down as follows:

Marketing and events ($320,000) — Promising more than 100 events per year, the proposal incorporates existing activities and an unspecified range of new ones. There would be an emphasis on off-peak times, including a winter marketing and events campaign. Small businesses, nonprofits and arts groups would be included.

Support small business and “promote livability” ($320,000) Help connect businesses to resources, identify common issues, gather and analyze market data, and help recruit merchants and investors to the Center City. The BID also would encourage greater access to parks and open spaces, transit and affordable housing, and space for cultural amenities. It would also work to ensure public input on downtown projects.

Hospitality ambassadors ($285,000) Employ six people to work in teams, including on weekends. They would not intervene in situations but call for “appropriate support based on the situation observed.” Their main tasks would be to touch base with businesses and property managers, document needed repairs in public spaces, promote downtown amenities and activities, and “act as a conduit to resources and services for people in need.”

Maintenance/beautification ($280,000) A team of four people would work eight hours a day, five days a week, on enhanced cleaning and litter pickup, as well as additional plantings and street banners.

Social services supplement ($110,000) The BID would direct 7% of its budget to support two social service agencies serving downtown, providing shelter and case management for people in need.

The remaining $110,000 would go to management. The BID would be evaluated annually on key performance indicators. A 20-person board of directors would include residents, non-owner tenants, and artist, nonprofit leader, merchant, landlord and hospitality representatives.

The next step is gathering public input – and buy in.

“We are so close to the day when downtown becomes the bustling live-work-play community that it can be and a BID can help us get there,” Mayor Malik Evans said in a prepared statement. “The community’s input will make this draft plan even better.”

City Council President Miguel Meléndez echoed that sentiment.

“The community must play a pivotal role in the revitalization of downtown Rochester,” Meléndez said. “For me, broad-based citizen engagement will be of the upmost importance in any process to consider a Business Improvement District (BID) downtown."

Business Improvement Districts began popping up in the United States in the mid-1970s and one in New York City has been credited with helping transform Times Square into a tourist destination. Today there are more than 1,200 BIDs nationwide.

Rochester created one in High Falls in 2005 without controversy. But a muddled attempt at organizing a downtown BID collapsed a decade ago. And this latest effort has met with pushback, primarily from some in the arts community who fear private interests will control the Center City.

City Council voted to proceed with planning for a BID in August 2022. Officials anticipated releasing the the draft plan this past summer, and had planned on implementing it in July 2024. The revised timetable has City Council holding public hearings and voting on whether to approve the district this summer.

Getting the added fees into property tax bills is key.

Residential properties with less than four units and religious uses would be excluded. All others would pay a special assessment of ($0.25/100) x total assessed value. Using that formula, the Dunkin’ Donuts at State and Church streets would pay $315 on its $126,000 property. Governments and universities would pay the same assessment through an inter-agency agreement, according to the draft.