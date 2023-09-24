Advocates for Daniel's Law continue to press for its passage in the state legislature

A weekend event in Rochester was held to bring attention to the life and death of Daniel Prude. He’s the man who died after being restrained by Rochester Police in 2020 during a mental health crisis.

There were also events focusing on the need for Daniel's Law held Saturday in Brooklyn and in Albany.

Prude asphyxiated and died a week after the incident on Jefferson Avenue.

The event on Saturday was held in that same area, and it was part of a a statewide Day of Action with a goal of getting Daniel’s Law approved in Albany.

That law would require mental health workers rather than police be the first response to someone having a mental health crisis.

Daniel Prude’s brother, Joe Prude, was at Saturday’s event, and he said that if Daniel’s Law had been in effect three years ago, his brother would still be alive.

Stephanie Ballard / WXXI News Joe Prude, Daniel Prude's brother, who was among those attending the Day of Action on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at Jefferson Ave. and Dr. Samuel McCree Way.

“Daniel’s Law is in the same category like the Person in Crisis team. With that in place, and if they pass it, we'll never have to see another tragedy again,” said Joe Prude.

Stanley Martin was a key figure in the protests organized by the group Free the People Roc after the information about Prude’s death came to light. Now, she is also a Rochester city councilmember.

Martin said one goal is to make sure that his Prude’s name is never forgotten, and to let people know about mental health resources that exist in Rochester.

“Our big goal, again, is to renew our fight for the passage of Daniel’s Law, and to let people know that when you are in crisis, there are other options that exist in our community,” said Martin. “Here in Rochester, we have Delphi Rise, we have Father Tracy Advocacy Center, and several organizations who are here today to offer resources and let people know that they can come see them.”

Stephanie Ballard / WXXI News Stanley Martin, who was a key figure in the Free the People Roc group which organized protests in 2020 following the deaths of George Floyd and Daniel Prude. Martin is now a Rochester City Councilmember.

Daniel Prude would have turned 45 years old last Wednesday.

State Senator Samra Brouk and Assemblymember Harry Bronson are co-sponsors of Daniel’s Law which they are still trying to get approved in the state legislature.

Brouk said earlier this month, that the Daniel’s Law Task Force, which she advocated for in this year’s budget, met for the first time. She said while the task force is a step in the right direction, efforts must continue to pass Daniel’s Law in the next legislative session “to ensure that those in crisis are treated with the kindness and care they deserve.”

