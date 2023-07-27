Wegmans sets October date for the opening of its 2nd supermarket in NYC

Wegmans has set a date for the opening of its second Manhattan store. The Rochester-based grocer has scheduled the opening of a store in the Greenwich Village neighborhood for Wednesday, October 18.

The store will be located at 770 Broadway, and it’s expected to employ more than 600 people in the East Village.

The company announced in 2021 that it would be locating the store in a space formerly occupied by a Kmart store.

The new store in lower Manhattan is just over 87,000 square feet, similar to the size of the East Avenue store in Rochester.

Wegmans said that the new store reflects the original architecture of the historic Wannamaker building.

Store Manager Matt Dailor said that employees have been training, in some cases, for over a year to get ready for the opening of the new supermarket.

Besides a wide selection of prepared foods, Wegmans is also planning an onsite dining room, featuring “a Sushi bar and Champagne-Oyster Bar at Astor Place,” which the company said will open in the first half of 2024.

Wegmans located its first store in New York City in 2019, when the company opened a store at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Wegmans has 109 stores, located along the East Coast.

