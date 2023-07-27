© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Wegmans sets October date for the opening of its 2nd supermarket in NYC

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
Wegmans Astor Place, the company's 2nd store to open in Manhattan, is located in the East Village and will open on October 18.
Wegmans
/
provided photo
Wegmans Astor Place, the company's 2nd store to open in Manhattan, is located in the East Village and will open on October 18.

Wegmans has set a date for the opening of its second Manhattan store. The Rochester-based grocer has scheduled the opening of a store in the Greenwich Village neighborhood for Wednesday, October 18.

The store will be located at 770 Broadway, and it’s expected to employ more than 600 people in the East Village.

The company announced in 2021 that it would be locating the store in a space formerly occupied by a Kmart store.

The new store in lower Manhattan is just over 87,000 square feet, similar to the size of the East Avenue store in Rochester.

Wegmans said that the new store reflects the original architecture of the historic Wannamaker building.

Store Manager Matt Dailor said that employees have been training, in some cases, for over a year to get ready for the opening of the new supermarket.

Besides a wide selection of prepared foods, Wegmans is also planning an onsite dining room, featuring “a Sushi bar and Champagne-Oyster Bar at Astor Place,” which the company said will open in the first half of 2024.

Wegmans located its first store in New York City in 2019, when the company opened a store at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Wegmans has 109 stores, located along the East Coast.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman