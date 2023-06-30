Rochester schools financial adviser steps into state oversight role of district

There will be a new state monitor at the Rochester City School District.

The state education department will appoint Jaime Alicea to monitor city schools. He’ll serve under a 2-year contract.

The outgoing state monitor , Shelley Jallow , was appointed to the position in May of 2020 to oversee academic and financial matters.

Jallow has been a presence in school board meetings. During the budget process this year, she advised school board members to plan ahead, because the funds they have available now will not be there later.

“Before the year is out, you're going to have to make tough decisions about positions, about programs, about schools, and you're going to have to do it in an equitable, transparent way,” Jallow said in April.

Commissioner Betty Rosa has reassigned Jallow to fill a vacancy at East Ramapo Central School District just outside of New York City, where she will serve as the academic monitor.

Jaime Alicea was the superintendent of Syracuse city schools dating back to 2016. He had worked in that district for about 40 years, sta r ting out as a teaching assistant. He has been a financial consultant to the Rochester City School District since last year.

A spokesperson with the state education department said Commissioner Rosa will work quickly to fill the role that Alicea will vacate.

The school board is expected to finalize an agreement with Alicea at its first July meeting.