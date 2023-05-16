PGA foundation to help Monroe County encourage interest in golf

The world's greatest golfers are in Rochester this week for the PGA Championship, and the PGA's leaders say they want to make sure there's a legacy that lives on long after the trophy is handed out this weekend at Oak Hill Country Club.

That's why the association is donating $250,000 to Monroe County's Genesee Valley Golf Course, about half of what it will cost to build a new synthetic turf short game practice area at the public course.

PGA CEO Seth Waugh said that it's been part of a commitment to support the communities that host major golf events.

"We kind of come in, have a great party and then we leave, and so we thought we should leave something to the community to thank them for being so gracious and hospitable to us," said Waugh.

The PGA said that it will work with Monroe County to raise the rest of the money to complete the new facility. The donation comes from PGA Reach, the golf association's charitable arm.

County Executive Adam Bello said the donation will help make golf more accessible to everyone in the county, and will further improve an already high quality public course.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to do a new investment there to help bring golf closer to people who might not otherwise be exposed to golf, especially young people,” said Bello. “And then to also be able to connect these young people with PGA professionals across western New York to help teach the game of golf and to learn and love the game of golf.”

Bello said the county legislature has already approved the county’s contribution toward the project, and he believes the donation and partnership with the PGA on the short game area at Genesee Valley will help the region feel the effects of this week’s tournament for years to come.