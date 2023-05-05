Rochester General Hospital cutting some jobs

Rochester Regional Hospital is cutting some jobs.

The hospital’s parent organization, Rochester Regional Health, issued a statement on Friday that said around 60 currently filled positions are being cut.

As first reported by News 10NBC, Rochester Regional said that it regularly evaluates its staff structure to meet changing market demands and improve efficiency.

That health network said that it made the decision to close a number of open positions as well as those jobs that are currently filled.

Rochester Regional said the change will impact less than a half-percent of its entire workforce, mostly in non-clinical and management positions.

The hospital system said that all affected employees will get a severance package and will also have the opportunity to seek other jobs at Rochester Regional Health.