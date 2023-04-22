Flower City Challenge race to impact traffic, mostly on Sunday morning

A road race in Rochester will cause a number of street closings and delays in parts of the city this weekend.

Most of those traffic changes happen Sunday morning, although the Broad Street Bridge between South Avenue and Exchange Blvd. will be closed from 5pm Saturday and 12:30pm on Sunday.

It’s all due to the Rochester Regional Health Flower City Challenge. More than 1,600 half-marathoners and people running a 5K race and other events will take part in the activities which start and finish at the Blue Cross Arena.

This is the 14th year for the event which showcases a number of neighborhoods in and near the downtown area.

Traffic advisories in addition to the Broad St. Bridge being closed include:



Zone 1 (7:15AM to 9AM): Starting on the Bridge at Broad St westbound to the impacted streets on W. Main, Madison, Brown, Morrie Silver Way, Verona Street, N Plymouth Ave from Brown St to E. Main.



Starting on the Bridge at Broad St westbound to the impacted streets on W. Main, Madison, Brown, Morrie Silver Way, Verona Street, N Plymouth Ave from Brown St to E. Main. Zone 2 (7:45AM to 9AM): Will start at E. Main to East Ave to Right on Brunswick to Park Ave to Goodman.



Will start at E. Main to East Ave to Right on Brunswick to Park Ave to Goodman. Zone 3 (8AM to 10AM): Goodman from Park to Pinetum. No Exiting Off I- 490 to Goodman St.



Goodman from Park to Pinetum. No Exiting Off I- 490 to Goodman St. Zone 4 (8AM to 11AM) : Pinetum to Doctors, left onto Mt Vernon to Alpine then cross South Ave and then Robinson to Mt. Hop over to the River Path at U of R over the Ford St Bridge. Delays Expected. To and from Wilson Blvd. from Elmwood during peak runner times will be restricted, use Intercampus, Ford St or McLean.



: Pinetum to Doctors, left onto Mt Vernon to Alpine then cross South Ave and then Robinson to Mt. Hop over to the River Path at U of R over the Ford St Bridge. Delays Expected. To and from Wilson Blvd. from Elmwood during peak runner times will be restricted, use Intercampus, Ford St or McLean. Zone 5 (8:45AM to 12:30PM): Exchange Blvd at Ford St. to W. Broad.

Court St. Bridge is closed to all traffic from 7AM through 12:30PM. Exchange St between Court and Broad will be closed from 3:30AM through 12:30PM. All times are approximate. Local residential traffic will be delayed but accommodated.

The following intersections will not be closed but will experience delays:



S. Plymouth Avenue at W. Broad Street



Exit 13 from I-490 will be directed south on Brown Street



S. Clinton Avenue at E. Main Street



Chestnut Street at East Avenue



Scio Street at East Avenue



Pitkin Street at East Avenue



Alexander Street at East Avenue



Street Crossings at Park Avenue



Harvard Street at S. Goodman Street



Monroe Avenue at S. Goodman Street



S. Clinton Avenue at S. Goodman (Access to Route I-490 East only)



South Avenue at Alpine Street/Robinson Drive



Mt. Hope Avenue at Robinson Drive



Wilson Boulevard at Elmwood Avenue (access to and from Wilson Boulevard from Elmwood Avenue during peak runner times will be restricted. Use Intercampus Drive, Ford Street or McLean Street)

All times are approximate. Local residential traffic will be accommodated, but delayed. Residents are encouraged to avoid street parking along the course.

A full diagram of the routes including approximate time of road closures is available at http://www.flowercitychallenge.com/race-weekend/course-map/traffic-advisory.

RTS Riders: for more information and the detour routes and Downtown boarding locations, call customer service at 288-1700 or visit www.RGRTA.com.

