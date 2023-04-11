Jodie Foster to receive the George Eastman Award

Actor and filmmaker Jodie Foster is coming to Rochester next month. Foster, who has received two Academy Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and two other Academy Award nominations, among many other awards, will now be honored with the George Eastman Award.

Foster will receive the award in the Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum on May 25.

The George Eastman Award was established in 1955 to raise awareness of the need for film preservation. Other recipients include some of the most prominent names in film, including Lauren Bacall, Audrey Hepburn, James Stewart, Martin Scorsese and most recently Julia Roberts.

“We are thrilled to salute Jodie Foster for her extraordinary contribution to the art of cinema,” said Bruce Barnes, Director of the George Eastman Museum. “Throughout her career, she has compellingly portrayed strong women who have bravely and cannily confronted and overcome circumstances from challenging to harrowing.”

After making her film debut, at eight, with a role in Walt Disney’s Napoleon and Samantha, Foster appeared in more than 40 films including Taxi Driver when she was a teenager, and a variety of other roles such as Bugsy Malone, The Silence of the Lambs, Nell and more recently, The Mauritanian.

She will appear alongside Annette Benning in Netflix’s film, Nyad and star in HBO’s coming season of True Detective: Night Country.

The award ceremony on May 25 and gala will be open to the public. Members of the museum will have access to advance ticket sales beginning on April 25. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 2.

Visit eastman.org/eastmanaward2023 for more information.

