RG&E warns customers of potential scammers

Rochester Gas and Electric is warning its customers about a scam. The utility said that it recently learned that the number listed on its bills and website to assist hearing-impaired customers was being used by a potential scammer.

RG&E said it has discontinued that number and replaced it. It is urging hearing-impaired customers NOT to use the previous number, 1-800-962-3293.

Instead, that number has been replaced with 711, which is the New York Relay service, commonly used by the hearing-impaired population in New York.

“This is a national issue, it’s not just impacting Rochester,” said Brian Harrell, vice president of Physical and Cyber Security at AVANGRID (RG&E’s parent company). “According to the FBI, customers lost $10.3 billion from online and phone scams, with cyber criminals looking to take your sensitive information.”

Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of RG&E and NYSEG said that, “we want our customers to know that we are taking action and we are committed to security their personal information.”

RG&E said that is conducting a full audit of its customer service numbers to ensure that they are secure.