Rochester NY Football Club won't be around this season

The owners of a local soccer team whose roots date back to the former Rochester Rhinos say the latest version of that team will not be playing in the upcoming season.

The Rochester NY Football Club, also known as RNYFC, will not be playing this year.

“It is with a heavy heart and a great sense of disappointment that we share with you Rochester NY Football Club will not participate in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season.

That announcement came Friday from David and Wendy Dworkin, co-owners of the team that they relaunched after a five-year hiatus for the former Rhinos teams.

RNYFC joined a new developmental soccer league called MLS NEXT Pro, and they were playing at the Brighton Campus of Monroe Community College.

The Dworkins say they had intended for play again this year, but even with increased attendance they say to stay competitive, the soccer club would have needed a significantly greater investment. They called MCC “an extraordinary partner,” but the statement from the Dworkins said a professional team needs a more robust infrastructure to create economies of scale.

The club owners say that most recently, they were in advanced discussions with an ownership group to acquire a majority interest in RNYFC. But the Dworkins say that group decided not to go ahead with the deal and that left the club with no choice but to decline fielding a team this year.

Fans who ordered season tickets this year will have their purchases refunded beginning on Tuesday, March 21 with more information being sent by email..