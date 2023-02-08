Philip Seymour Hoffman sculpture donated to George Eastman Museum

A life-size bronze sculpture of the late actor and Fairport native Philip Seymour Hoffman has found a permanent home at the George Eastman Museum.

The sculpture was installed on the sidewalk in front of the Dryden Theatre last May. It was originally on loan to the museum, but it will now remain there.

Hoffman's mother, Marilyn O'Connor, said the announcement about the statue staying permanently at the museum was made during a recent film screening at the Dryden Theater.

“The outburst of applause when it was announced, was really indicative of the reaction from the community that this was the right thing,” said O’Connor. “This was the place, and that it was good to have Phil home.”

The sculpture of Hoffman was originally destined to end up in Greenwich Village, where he lived for many years.

But the statue has now been donated to the museum and will continue to stand near the entrance to the Dryden Theatre.

Philanthropist and film producer James Declan Tobin commissioned the Scottish artist David Annand to create the statue, which depicts Hoffman walking toward the theatre's steps. Tobin donated the statue to the George Eastman Museum.

“The greatest actor of my generation has come home to the community that loves him,” Tobin said. “This is where Phil belongs. I wanted a home that is worthy of Phil, and we have it at the Dryden Theatre, which is a classic temple of film. He is on the move, a script in his bag, walking toward the theater he so loved.”

Marilyn O’Connor also likes the fact the sculpture depicts her son in motion, walking toward the steps of the theater. O'Connor said that was very much the way Hoffman conducted his life, always in movement.

“You would often see pictures of him walking, walking with the kids, taking them to school, going to the playground with them. He was always on the move, So yes, this sculpture is very, very typical of Phil,” O’Connor said.

Museum director Bruce Barnes said staff there are “thrilled” that the sculpture has been placed there.

“Since the museum was founded, one of our key missions has been to preserve and exhibit motion pictures, and this statue enables us to recognize Hoffman’s extraordinary contribution to the art of cinema,” said Barnes.

Museum officials said the sculpture has been popular with museum visitors, who've enjoyed posing for photos with it.

The announcement about the permanent placement of the sculpture coincides with an ongoing "A Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman" film series at the Dryden.