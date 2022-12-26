Water pipe bursts, spewing water at a research building at URMC

Rochester firefighters were called to the University of Rochester Medical Center on Monday after a large water pipe burst at the Clinical Research Center.

Fire officials say it involved a 4” standpipe that burst and water was flowing on the 5th floor, but it also caused extensive water damage on all 5 floors of that building.

Firefighters and city water employees responded, and the water was shut off to stop that flood of water.

Power to the building was also shut down. Fire officials say hospital and patient care will not be affected by the burst pipe and the water damage was isolated to that research building at 250 Crittenden Blvd.

Fire crews worked to remove the standing water before turning over the situation to building maintenance. A URMC spokesman says that teams are assessing the damage and beginning clean-up operations.