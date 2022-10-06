Ibero-American Action League moving administrative offices to St. Michael's Church campus

The Ibero-American Action League is moving. That dual-language organization which provides a variety of services to Rochester’s Latino community is moving its headquarters from the space the offices now occupy on East Main Street, to St. Michael’s Church at North Clinton Avenue and Evergreen Street.

President and CEO of Ibero, Angelica Perez-Delgado said that it just makes sense to move the 20 or so people at the administrative offices to a northeast neighborhood where Ibero already is doing a lot of work.

“All of the other buildings and all of the other programs that Ibero has, all of our properties are along Clifford Avenue starting on Conkey (Avenue), going all the way to Portland (Avenue). So that’s always felt like a disconnect to us from an administration level. So our goal has always been to come back to the neighborhood, at least since I’ve been CEO, that has been a big goal of mine,” said Perez-Delgado.

And Delgado expects other agencies and businesses that Ibero works with, will also find a great synergy by being in that neighborhood where a lot of their clients already live.

“And we’re really excited to be able to bring our operations and our business, our vendors, all the people that we partner with and do business with every day to make Ibero run, now they have to come to the neighborhood to do those things So we’re excited about that as well,” said Perez-Delgado.

Ibero will be moving into an empty convent space at St. Michael’s. They hope to be in there by January.