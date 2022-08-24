Marty Mucci to retire as Paychex CEO; will remain chairman. John Gibson to fill pres./CEO role

Paychex Chairman and CEO Marty Mucci is retiring from the chief executive role. That announcement was made Wednesday, with the company announcing that Mucci, who has served as CEO since 2010 and was named chairman of the board in 2021, will still retain the chairman’s title.

He will be succeeded by the president and chief operating officer at Paychex, John Gibson, Jr., who will now be the company’s next president and CEO.

When Mucci took over as CEO in 2010, he replaced Jonathan Judge who stepped down after 6 years in that role. Judge had succeeded Paychex founder and CEO Tom Golisano, who remains a member of the company’s board of directors.

Mucci joined Paychex as senior vice president of operations in 2002 after a career in the telecommunications industry.

Paychex / Paychex.com Paychex president and chief operating officer, John Gibson, Jr., who will become CEO when Marty Mucci retires.

On Wednesday, Mucci said that,”The opportunity to lead Paychex as CEO has been the highlight of my career. I want to extend my sincere thanks to our employees and the leadership team whose commitment and hard work have helped us achieve significant financial results, support over 730,000 clients, and provide a great environment for our employees to grow their careers.”

Mucci said that he is “confident this is the right time to make this transition.”

He says that Gibson “is the right leader to drive Paychex into our next phase of growth.”

Gibson said that Paychex is well-positioned for the future, and he said that he will be focused on “the important role technology plays in our business.”

Gibson has been with Paychex since 2013, when he came on board as senior vice president of service. He was promoted last year to president and COO.