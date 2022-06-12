New York Republican chairman declares bid for Southern Tier congressional seat

(WSKG News) New York state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy formally announced his bid for the 23rd Congressional District seat Friday, setting up a potentially contentious GOP primary.

Langworthy’s entrance to the race comes a week after Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-27) announced he would drop his bid following backlash from party leaders after he said he’d support legislation banning assault weapons in the wake of the Tops supermarket shooting in Buffalo.

“Don’t send someone to Washington who will just make noise. Elect a proven leader who knows how to fight and win,” Langworthy said in a campaign video announcing his candidacy.

Real estate CEO and former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino announced his bid for the seat last weekend. He’s since faced a steady stream of criticism over past controversial and racist remarks he’s made, including a radio interview last year where he said New York needed more leaders like Adolf Hitler.

Paladino has been endorsed by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-21) the third highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

If they garner enough signatures to get onto the ballot, Langworthy and Paladino will face off in a primary election on Aug. 23.

Tioga County Democratic chairman and former 23rd District candidate Max Della Pia will run on the Democratic line. Della Pia will also run in a special election in the current 23rd District to fill out the term following former Rep. Tom Reed’s resignation last month. Steuben County GOP Chairman Joseph Sempolinski will run on the Republican line in the special election.

