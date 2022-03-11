© 2022 WXXI News
Rochester teen shot to death after getting off school bus

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 11, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST
Rochester Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy on the west side of the city on Friday afternoon.

Police say at about 2:45 pm, Bryson Simpson and three of his friends had just got off the school bus and were walking on the sidewalk on Otis Street, when a suspect was walking on the opposite side of the street.

Officers say at some point the suspect turned and fired multiple gunshots at the group. Simpson was struck in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene. None of the three individuals with Simpson were struck by the gunfire. After the shooting the suspect fled the area.

RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at: 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
