Monroe County reports rise in COVID-19 cases and an increase in hospitalizations across the Finger Lakes

Monroe County is reporting another 1,174 positive cases of COVID-19. In the data released on Monday, the Department of Public health also said that there were 3,281 new cases reported on Saturday, and 2,013 on Sunday.

18,835 new cases have been reported since December 27.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 2,691 per day.

8 new deaths were reported from Dec. 20, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022. The total is 1,614 to date.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 20.6%.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes region are at their highest level in about a year. Currently 679 people are hospitalized for the coronavirus. That is up 30 from the previous day and up 148 over the last week.

110 of these patients are in ICU. That is up 6 since the previous day, but down 7 over the last week.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that 10 additional SUNY campus-based COVID-19 testing sites will open on Tuesday, Jan. 11. They includes sites at SUNY Brockport and SUNY Geneseo.

Hochul said that the new sites build on the state’s ongoing efforts to make testing more available.