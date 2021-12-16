Michael Wood to become new Greece Police Chief

After saying the department needs a fresh set of eyes on it, Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich announced Michael Wood as the town’s new chief Thursday.

“That’s one of the things I think we need,” said Reilich, “A fresh perspective to our police department, some guidance and true leadership and that’s what he’s going to bring to our police department.”

Wood has an extensive background in law enforcement, primarily with Rochester Police Department where he rose to deputy chief after serving for more than two decades serving as in roles as varied as Homicide/Major Crimes Commander, Aide to Chief of Police and Crime Analysis Unit Commander. He resigned as Deputy Chief of Police in 2014 to become Deputy Commissioner of the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services, a position that he currently holds.

Wood, pending town board approval, is expected to

take over for Drew Forsyth who stepped down in October. Forsyth is facing criminal charges for allegedly driving drunk from downtown Rochester to Greece.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said last month that Forsyth crashed a town vehicle into a guardrail on Route 390 near the Latona Road on October 21. Doorley claims Forsyth drove several miles with just one unpunctured tire until the car stopped functioning. During a news conference announcing those allegations, the District Attorney criticized the Greece Police department’s leadership for not bringing in outside investigators sooner. Three officers who aided Forsyth were suspended.

James Brown / WXXI NEWS Incoming Greece Police Chief Michael Wood during his introductory news conference in December 2021.

Despite all this, Wood said don’t expect immediate changes to the department.

“It’s too early for me to even talk about that. To be honest, I’ll start next month. I’ll do my homework and we’ll see what it brings,” said Wood

When asked what Wood would say to town residents concerned about the department’s credibility, he said don’t blame everybody for the actions of few.

“It is a solid agency, it's made up of professionals.” Wood said. “It’s a noble profession, these are outstanding people. Things happen. That’s human behavior. You deal with it and move on.”

An internal investigation, led by outside investigators, into the actions of Forsyth and other Greece Police officer has concluded but Reilich was tight-lipped about the results which he expects to share with the Town Board Thursday night for their approval.

“They (outside investigators) conducted those interviews over the past several couple of weeks, several days. And they presented to us the final results. And that's all we could ask for is for an honest, thorough investigation. That's what I believe we received. And that's what we'll present to the town board. So, our mission, when we started this was completed and I'm pleased with it.”

Wood is expected take over January 10. His appointment is also up for approval by the town Thursday night.

