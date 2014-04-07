© 2021 WXXI News
Inclusion Desk
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

National Speaker Urges "Cultural Shift" To Include Citizens With Disabilities

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published April 7, 2014 at 12:10 PM EDT
Al Condeluci

A national speaker who has spent his career trying to create a "cultural shift" spoke at a seminar in Batavia today.

Al Condeluci is the CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of Pittsburgh. He says his cousin, Carrie, first inspired his wish to transform people's thinking about how to include citizens with disabilities so they are not just out in the community but part of the community.

You can hear our interview with Condeluci by clicking on the audio link above.

Later this month, WXXI launches Move to Include, a year-long initiative to inspire the community to include people of all abilities.

WXXI is working in partnership with the Golisano Foundation to provide special TV and radio programming and special news coverage through the year. Move to Include launches on WXXI the week of April 14.

Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
