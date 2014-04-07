National Speaker Urges "Cultural Shift" To Include Citizens With Disabilities

A national speaker who has spent his career trying to create a "cultural shift" spoke at a seminar in Batavia today.

Al Condeluci is the CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of Pittsburgh. He says his cousin, Carrie, first inspired his wish to transform people's thinking about how to include citizens with disabilities so they are not just out in the community but part of the community.

You can hear our interview with Condeluci by clicking on the audio link above.

Later this month, WXXI launches Move to Include, a year-long initiative to inspire the community to include people of all abilities.

WXXI is working in partnership with the Golisano Foundation to provide special TV and radio programming and special news coverage through the year. Move to Include launches on WXXI the week of April 14.