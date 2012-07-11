NY Attorney General Targets Stores Selling Synthetic Drugs

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office is suing two local smoke shops for the sale of bath salts and synthetic drugs.

During a stop in Rochester Tuesday, Schneiderman told reporters he’s using the state’s Labeling and Consumer Protection law to pull synthetic drugs off store shelves.

He says a statewide investigation uncovered hundreds of smoke shops across the state selling synthetic products using misleading names, "You can't evade the requirements of the law by sticking a label on that's not for human consumption while sticking label on them while giving a tutorial that's clearly designed on how to teach people to consume dangerous drugs. They are tempting to give themselves an aura of legitimacy with misleading labeling and sticker that say not for human consumption. Today we are striping that aura way."

The Greece and Henrietta “Look Ah Hookah” store locations were busted for selling bath salts and synthetic drugs.

A temporary restraining order is pending before a judge. The claims include a sliding scale fine. Failure to comply could result in the store being shut down.

In all, Schneiderman’s office filed 12 lawsuits against 16 stores throughout the state.

