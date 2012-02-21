Brooks Names Navy Vet as Airport Director

County Executive Maggie Brooks has named retired Navy pilot Michael Giardino the new director of the Greater Rochester International Airport.

Giardino retired from the Navy last year after a 26 year career that included managing military airport facilities, emergency planning and even supervising NATO air operations in Afghanistan.

He will replace former director Susan Walsh who resigned last month after an arrest on DWI charges in East Rochester in December.

Walsh was put in place by County Executive Brooks after the departure of former airport director Dave Damelio amid a scandal involving alleged misuse of taxpayer money on cigars and at strip clubs.

More on Giardino's background can be found in the press release on the County's website.