Green Thumb 101: Bishop Kearney will use new greenhouse to teach agriculture

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week at Bishop Kearney High School to celebrate the launch of a new greenhouse program.

The school received a $15,000 grant from the Genesee Valley Regional Market Authority to build the 10 x 12 foot greenhouse.

Principal Jason Simoni said the idea sprouted from a conversation students were having in the cafeteria about their lunch, and wondering why some fruits weren’t available at certain times of year.

"This led to a discussion about growing seasons, and it quickly became apparent that these students had very little understanding of where the food that they eat comes from."

Not only will the food grown be used in school lunches, they also plan to donate some to area food banks and sell some at the farm markets, to teach the business side of farming as well.

The busy strip of Kings Highway that the high school sits on doesn’t exactly make you think of farming, but Town Supervisor Dave Seeley says it wasn’t always this way. Seeley talked about Irondequoit’s history as a farm town, producing the "Irondequoit melon."

"There’s a really rich tradition in agriculture and farming in Irondequoit so kudos to you for prolonging that and continuing that."

He said sustainability wasn’t as big an issue in his generation, and that he’s always inspired by how students now are teaching older generations.

Bishop Kearney will be offering two classes associated with the greenhouse beginning this fall: hands on horticulture and introduction to food science.

The greenhouse should be completed by mid-August.