Charter School To Reach Out To Dropouts
A new charter school could be coming to Rochester next fall with a focus on connecting young men, some high school drop-outs, to local employment. WXXI’s Hélène Biandudi Hofer has more on Vertus Charter High School. The school for boys is still awaiting approval from the New York State Education Department. A decision will be made this fall.