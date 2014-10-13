Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Beth & Matt Talk About the Future of Alstom & Buckingham Properties
WXXI's Beth Adams and D&C Business Reporter Matt Daneman discuss the potential growth of Alstom's Henrietta plant, and the future of Buckingham Properties.
Video by Todd Clausen, D&C