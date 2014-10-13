© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: Beth & Matt Talk About the Future of Alstom & Buckingham Properties

WXXI News
Published October 13, 2014 at 3:37 PM EDT

WXXI's Beth Adams and D&C Business Reporter Matt Daneman discuss the potential growth of Alstom's Henrietta plant, and the future of Buckingham Properties.

Video by Todd Clausen, D&C 

Tags

Arts & Lifeemployment1