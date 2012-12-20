Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
The Breakdown: Finger Lakes REDC's $96.2 Million Award
The Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council was awarded $96.2 million for 76 projects. Here's the official breakdown of the projects, and how much money each will receive:
2012 Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council Projects