© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo dips in poll

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 12, 2017 at 3:51 PM EDT
3-18cuomo_sittingMattRyan.jpg
Matt Ryan New York Now
/

A new poll finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s popularity has dipped to a near record low, and the reason could be dissatisfaction in New York City over the governor’s handling of the mass transit system.

In a season that Cuomo himself has already dubbed the “summer of hell” because of transit problems, the Quinnipiac University poll found the governor’s favorability rating is 46 percent. And New Yorkers give him poor grades for his handling of the MTA, where 58 percent give him a grade of “C” or lower, said Quinnipiac polls spokesman Mickey Carroll.

“There’s one ticking time bomb in Governor Cuomo’s situation, and that is the MTA,” Carroll said. “People have finally realized the governor is responsible for the transit agency.”

The poll also found that while most think Cuomo could be an effective national leader against the policies of President Donald Trump, the majority don’t think he should run for president in 2020.

Cuomo said he’s focused on being governor and seeking re-election to that post in 2018. 

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt