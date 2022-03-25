Capitol Bureau

-
Live coverage of the New York state budget, which is due April 1.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she's in the "right place" with her plan to change the state's bail reform laws and predicts some elements of the proposal will be in the final state budget.
There's backlash to a proposal by New York Governor Kathy Hochul to roll back some of the state's bail reform laws
New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the COVID-19 Omicron sub variant BA.2 is showing up in testing for the virus in New York. But she says so far, it is not spreading as fast as it has in Europe and the United Kingdom.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she expects to convince the state legislature to add non spending related policies to the state budget, which could include revisions to the state's bail reform laws.
Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace last August over a sexual harassment scandal, blames "cancel culture" for his political downfall.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of anti-sexual harassment bills into law that, among other things, hold New York’s elected officials more accountable for their actions in those cases.
The state Senate included a temporary suspension of some of the taxes in its budget plan, and Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Assembly say they are willing to talk about it.
The New York State Legislature is proposing billions of dollars more in spending than Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying it's important to add funds for items like home health care and child care.
A state Supreme Court judge in Steuben County will hear arguments March 14 on whether to throw out the state’s newly drawn congressional and state legislative districts.
Reform groups say former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's TV ads defending his reputation and other spending could be a violation of the state's campaign finance laws.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is promoting plans to help the state's struggling restaurant and tavern industry, including the popular alcohol-to-go proposal.