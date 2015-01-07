© 2021 WXXI News
New York Legislature Starts Six-Month Session

WXXI News
Published January 7, 2015 at 11:48 AM EST
Image00002.jpg
Karen DeWitt/WXXI
/

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ New York's Legislature is starting its six-month session with the Senate and Assembly by convening to choose leaders.

The Assembly's minority Republicans, who gathered Tuesday for the swearing in of four new legislators, now count 44 members in that 150-seat chamber and promise to represent constituents and offer good ideas for the state, regardless of who gets credit.

Assemblyman Dean Murray from Long Island, an advertising executive back after a two-year absence, says he'll push for stopping the Common Core education curriculum, to bring promised aid to people hurt by Superstorm Sandy and to improve the state's business climate.

Assemblywoman Angela Wozniak, former Cheektowaga councilwoman who at 27 may be the youngest legislator, says they need to address ethics reform with recent cases show corruption ``running rampant'' in Albany.

Karen DeWitt will report from the first day in All Things Considered on Wednesday afternoon.

Associated Press
Associated Press
