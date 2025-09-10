© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

What teenagers say will get them off their phones

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT
This stock image shows a female student holding a smartphone in her hands.
Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com
/
Adobe Stock
This stock image shows a female student holding a smartphone in her hands.

12:00 What teenagers say will get them off their phones

1:00 A tale of two Rochesters

New data finds that teenagers want more freedom and autonomy. Give them those things, and they say they’ll spend less time on their phones. Here’s the problem: modern parents are giving kids freedom in the wrong places. They’re giving kids more freedom online, where kids are getting addicted to social media and discovering violence and porn earlier than they used to. Meanwhile, parents are giving kids less freedom in the real world. So how can that be flipped?

Our guests:

  • Michael Scharf, M.D., Mark and Maureen Davitt distinguished professor in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Hawa Ali, Edison Tech student

Then in our second hour, real estate broker Mark Siwiec says the newest data is stark, and tells a story of two Rochesters. For luxury homeowners, it’s the best of times: soaring numbers of homes sold for more than a million bucks. For first-time buyers, it’s the worst of times: tiny inventory, high pressure. But Siwiec says there’s reason to think that change is coming. He joins us to discuss it.

In studio:

  • Mark Siwiec, broker and owner of Elysian Homes by Mark Siwiec and Associates

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

