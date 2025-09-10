12:00 What teenagers say will get them off their phones

1:00 A tale of two Rochesters

New data finds that teenagers want more freedom and autonomy. Give them those things, and they say they’ll spend less time on their phones. Here’s the problem: modern parents are giving kids freedom in the wrong places. They’re giving kids more freedom online, where kids are getting addicted to social media and discovering violence and porn earlier than they used to. Meanwhile, parents are giving kids less freedom in the real world. So how can that be flipped?

Our guests:



Michael Scharf, M.D., Mark and Maureen Davitt distinguished professor in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Hawa Ali, Edison Tech student

Then in our second hour, real estate broker Mark Siwiec says the newest data is stark, and tells a story of two Rochesters. For luxury homeowners, it’s the best of times: soaring numbers of homes sold for more than a million bucks. For first-time buyers, it’s the worst of times: tiny inventory, high pressure. But Siwiec says there’s reason to think that change is coming. He joins us to discuss it.

In studio:



Mark Siwiec, broker and owner of Elysian Homes by Mark Siwiec and Associates

