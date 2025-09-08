12:00 The story of a Black lawyer who became America's "social architect"

How well do you know the story of Thurgood Marshall? For many Americans, Marshall was a Supreme Court Justice. But as noted in a new documentary about Marshall's life and impact, Marshall is the rare case of a Supreme Court Justice who is now known even more for his work before joining the court. Marshall was a Black lawyer at a time when predominantly white courtrooms, particularly in the south, meant that Black lawyers couldn't win. Instead, Marshall won 29 of his 32 civil rights cases that went all the way to the Supreme Court — including Brown v Board of Education. His rise through HBCUs, law firms, and eventually the high court are all center stage in Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect. The documentary airs on WXXI-TV on Tuesday night, but first, our guests discuss the impact of Thurgood Marshall today.

Shaun Nelms, vice president of community partnerships and special advisor to the president at the University of Rochester

Van White, Rochester City Court Judge

Then in our second hour, the Little Theatre's One Take Documentary series will feature "Remaining Native" on Wednesday and Saturday this week. The film is a coming-of-age documentary told from the perspective of a 17-year-old Native American runner. Ku Stevens has a dream of becoming a high-level collegiate athlete, but as Ku ages, he confronts his own great-grandfather's escape from Indian boarding school. We'll talk to the filmmaker, who is originally from Rochester and attended Ithaca College.

Paige Bethmann, director and producer of "Remaining Native"

Ansley Jemison, Seneca Nation, Wolf Clan and cultural liaison for Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan State Historic Site

