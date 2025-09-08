© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

The story of a Black lawyer who became America's "social architect"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 8, 2025 at 11:03 AM EDT
The front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, at dusk. The building is reflected in the ornamental pool.
Gary Blakeley
/
stock.adobe.com
The front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, at dusk.

12:00 The story of a Black lawyer who became America's "social architect"

1:00 "Remaining Native": the challenge for native families who experienced Indian boarding schools

How well do you know the story of Thurgood Marshall? For many Americans, Marshall was a Supreme Court Justice. But as noted in a new documentary about Marshall's life and impact, Marshall is the rare case of a Supreme Court Justice who is now known even more for his work before joining the court. Marshall was a Black lawyer at a time when predominantly white courtrooms, particularly in the south, meant that Black lawyers couldn't win. Instead, Marshall won 29 of his 32 civil rights cases that went all the way to the Supreme Court — including Brown v Board of Education. His rise through HBCUs, law firms, and eventually the high court are all center stage in Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect. The documentary airs on WXXI-TV on Tuesday night, but first, our guests discuss the impact of Thurgood Marshall today.

In studio:

  • Shaun Nelms, vice president of community partnerships and special advisor to the president at the University of Rochester
  • Van White, Rochester City Court Judge

Then in our second hour, the Little Theatre's One Take Documentary series will feature "Remaining Native" on Wednesday and Saturday this week. The film is a coming-of-age documentary told from the perspective of a 17-year-old Native American runner. Ku Stevens has a dream of becoming a high-level collegiate athlete, but as Ku ages, he confronts his own great-grandfather's escape from Indian boarding school. We'll talk to the filmmaker, who is originally from Rochester and attended Ithaca College.

In studio:

  • Paige Bethmann, director and producer of "Remaining Native"
  • Ansley Jemison, Seneca Nation, Wolf Clan and cultural liaison for Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan State Historic Site

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
